1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Westminster shooting; suspect arrested

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and critically wounded a second man Friday night.

Police said a suspect, identified as 24-year-old Seth Fernandez, was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the shooting.

The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Harlan Street around 10:30 p.m., according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police said an argument between a group of men led to the shooting. They said several of the men fired guns at each other.

The suspect is being held on charges of the first-degree murder.

No other details were released. The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin notifications.