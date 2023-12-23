1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Westminster shooting; suspect arrested

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and critically wounded a second man Friday night.
Police said a suspect, identified as 24-year-old Seth Fernandez, was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the shooting.
The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Harlan Street around 10:30 p.m., according to the Westminster Police Department.
Police said an argument between a group of men led to the shooting. They said several of the men fired guns at each other.
The suspect is being held on charges of the first-degree murder.
No other details were released. The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin notifications.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.