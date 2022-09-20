Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Sept. 19-Sept. 25, 2022

More than 1,600,700 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 68,400 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Sept. 19

4 p.m. | Lates coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's data includes numbers from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,646,785 cases (+1,329)

68,494 hospitalized (+4)

64 counties (+0)

5,099,572 people tested (+2,694)

20,097,152 test encounters (+30,564)

13,245 deaths among cases (+5)

13,959 deaths due to COVID-19 (+9)

9,738 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 159 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 28 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 5.13%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,590,588 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,130,383 have been fully vaccinated.

9 a.m. | Colorado's COVID-19 outlook

For the week ending Sept. 16, Colorado reported a total of 6,034 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 1,304 (+27.6%) from last week. The state's positivity rate went down by 0.06% from a week ago on Friday, to 5.20%

