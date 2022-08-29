Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022

More than 1,600,900 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 67,800 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Friday, Sept. 2

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,634,692 cases (+924)

68,040 hospitalized (+19)

64 counties (+0)

5,081,694 people tested (+1,354)

19,899,248 test encounters (+9,867)

13,177 deaths among cases (+7)

13,901 deaths due to COVID-19 (+5)

9,661 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 195 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 5.89%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Friday, 4,577,869 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,118,555 have been fully vaccinated.

For the week ending Sept. 2, Colorado reported a total of 7,685 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 1,086 (16.45%) cases from last week. The state's positivity went down by 0.61% from last Friday.

3:15 p.m. | Omicron boosters targeting the BA.4, BA.5 subvariants are coming to Colorado. Here's what you need to know

New COVID-19 boosters that target the most prominent omicron strains of the novel coronavirus currently spreading throughout the country will soon be available in Colorado.

While the current vaccines still offer strong protection against hospitalization and death, immunity against infection has dropped significantly as more immune evasive variants have emerged over the course of the pandemic.

The arrival of the BA.4/5 COVID-19 boosters is good news for those looking for added protection, but how much of it they will create remains to be seen.

Denver7 spoke with Heather Roth, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's immunization branch chief, to talk about their efficacy, how they were approved, what the new boosters mean for families looking to vaccinate their kids as we enter a new school year, and more.

Thursday, Sept. 1

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,633,767 cases (+2,751)

68,021 hospitalized (+40)

64 counties (+0)

5,080,340 people tested (+1,634)

19,889,381 test encounters (+20,657)

13,170 deaths among cases (+4)

13,896 deaths due to COVID-19 (+5)

9,661 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 195 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.13%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Thursday, 4,577,363 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,117,978 have been fully vaccinated.

12:36 p.m. | COVID-19 wastewater surveillance dashboard to feature trend data

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) say it will add trend classications to its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance dashboard during today's 4 p.m. update. The addition will enhance the utility of the wastewater data and help local public health partners and the public at-large interpret the data.

The COVID-19 wastewater surveillance dashboard will show a new color-coded scheme for each trend classification for an at-a-glance view of recent trends across the state. These trend categories will provide information about the direction of SARS-CoV-2 viral concentration in each utility’s wastewater samples. The COVID-19 data dashboard summary landing page will also now show a summary table of the count of utilities by trend category. That will help clarify how to interpret the existing data. The trend classification table will list utility names and link to their respective section of the public Colorado COVID-19 wastewater dashboard. CDPHE plans to publish this data weekly on Wednesdays.

“These additions to the dashboard will provide more detailed information about wastewater trends to the public,” said Allison Wheeler, Waterborne Disease Unit Manager for the CDPHE. “Wastewater viral concentrations can be highly variable making the data difficult to interpret. These changes will help local public health agencies and the public easily understand the current trends. Wastewater data should be used in combination with other measures of disease burden to evaluate what is happening with COVID-19 disease transmission.”

Additionally, the dashboard will no longer include combined metrics from multiple utilities and regions so wastewater and case data are only displayed by individual utility and region. Raw viral concentration data should not be compared utility to utility because of differences in wastewater flows and other factors.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,631,016 cases (+1,184)

67,981 hospitalized (+92)

64 counties (+0)

5,078,706 people tested (+2,477)

19,868,724 test encounters (+22,046)

13,166 deaths among cases (+4)

13,891 deaths due to COVID-19 (+5)

9,661 outbreaks (+38)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 195 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.17%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday, 4,576,642 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,117,174 have been fully vaccinated.

11:55 a.m. | Colorado will continue distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests as nationwide home delivery program ends

Coloradans looking for free COVID-19 tests will still be able to pick them at recreation centers and other locations across the state despite the U.S. government citing lack of Congressional funding as the reason for ending its home delivery program later this week.

While the Biden administration won’t be sending you free COVID-19 tests to your doorstep anymore after Friday, Coloradans looking to get a free test kit or two won’t be out of luck, according to a spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The statewide distribution program, which at first mailed two COVID-19 testing kits to people’s homes before pivoting in the spring to a distribution model that made them available for pick up at recreation centers, libraries and other locations, will not be affected by the lack of Congressional funding and will continue for the time being, though with some changes.

Starting in September, the CDPHE will “review distribution points to ensure that rapid tests remain available in high-impact communities where other testing options may be limited,” the spokesperson told Denver7 via email.

Anyone looking to pick-up free COVID-19 testing kits across the state can find all participating locations here. High-quality masks for Coloradans are also available for free and can be found at these locations.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,629,832 cases (+840)

67,889 hospitalized (+26)

64 counties (+0)

5,076,229 people tested (+2,338)

19,846,678 test encounters (+14,587)

13,162 deaths among cases (+6)

13,886 deaths due to COVID-19 (+6)

9,623 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 184 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 52 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.40%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday, 4,575,651 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,116,247 have been fully vaccinated.

Monday, Aug. 29

4:44 p.m. | Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations projected to continue decreasing into October, latest modeling shows

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Colorado are projected to continue decreasing well into mid-October, but the course of the pandemic after that remains unknown and will be determined by the next variant of concern, according to the latest modeling report from the Colorado School of Public Health.

Hospitalizations for the disease, which stand at 184 as of Aug. 23, are projected to decrease to about 100 by mid-October, despite a potential increase in transmission as kids go back to school.

Approximately 1 in 162 people were infectious with SARS-CoV-2 as of Aug. 16, the modeling team wrote, down from their previous estimate of 1 in 108 in mid-May.

The modeling team said it is monitoring two emerging variants, both belonging to the omicron family: BA.4.6, which makes up 7.5% of all cases in the U.S. as of Aug. 27, and BA.2.75, which is 13% more transmissible than the already record-breaking BA.5, and which may have as much immune escape as BA.5 or more.

It's unclear whether either of these two sublineages will displace BA.5 in Colorado, the modelers wrote.

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's data includes numbers from the weekend as well as Monday.

1,628,992 cases (+1,986)

67,863 hospitalized (+51)

64 counties (+0)

5,073,891 people tested (+3,449)

19,832,091 test encounters (+39,388)

13,156 deaths among cases (+5)

13,880 deaths due to COVID-19 (+4)

9,623 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 184 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 52 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.31%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,574,992 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,115,612 have been fully vaccinated.

9 a.m. | Colorado's COVID-19 status as we start the week

Colorado reported a total of 6,599 cases of the novel coronavirus for the week ending Aug. 26, down 365 from last week - a 5.24% decrease in cases. The state's positivity rate went down by 0.52% from the week prior.

