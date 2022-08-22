Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 22-Aug. 28, 2022

More than 1,622,542 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 67,640 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Friday, Aug. 26

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,627,006 cases (+1,203)

67,812 hospitalized (+36)

64 counties (+0)

5,070,442 people tested (+1,414)

19,792,703 test encounters (+11,654)

13,151 deaths among cases (+8)

13,876 deaths due to COVID-19 (+9)

9,623 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 184 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 52 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.50%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Friday, 4,573,840 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,114,244 have been fully vaccinated.

For the week ending Aug. 26, Colorado reported a total of 6,599 cases of the novel coronavirus, a decrease of 365 (5.24%) from the week prior. The state's positivity rate went down by 0.52% from last Friday.

Thursday, Aug. 25

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,625,803 cases (+987)

67,776 hospitalized (+46)

64 counties (+0)

5,069,028 people tested (+1,350)

19,781,049 test encounters (+17,371)

13,143 deaths among cases (+6)

13,867 deaths due to COVID-19 (+9)

9,623 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 184 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 52 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.27%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Thursday, 4,573,112 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,113,391 have been fully vaccinated.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,624,816 cases (+1,400)

67,730 hospitalized (+57)

64 counties (+0)

5,067,678 people tested (+1,953)

19,763,678 test encounters (+20,767)

13,137 deaths among cases (+5)

13,858 deaths due to COVID-19 (+3)

9,623 outbreaks (+4)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 184 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 52 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.55%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday, 4,572,161 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,112,425 have been fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,623,416 cases (+874)

67,673 hospitalized (+33)

64 counties (+0)

5,065,725 people tested (+512)

19,742,534 test encounters (+2,800)

13,132 deaths among cases (+8)

13,855 deaths due to COVID-19 (+7)

9,619 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 236 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.45%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday, 4,571,031 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,111,312 have been fully vaccinated.

9:38 a.m. | Jefferson County Public Health offering Novavax vaccine

Residents in Jefferson County now have one more option to protect themselves against the most severe effects of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Health officials said they are now offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth vaccine given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the U.S.

The vaccine is different from the mRNA vaccines manufactured by both Pzifer and Moderna as well as the adenovirus manufactured by Johnson & Johsnon, in that the Novavax vaccine uses protein-based technology, much like the vaccines given against pertussis, tetanus, shingles and hepatitis B.

The vaccine for individuals aged 18 years and older is available at the Jeffco Public Health clinic, located at 645 Parfet St. in Lakewood.

Monday, Aug. 22

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's data includes numbers from the weekend as well as Monday.

1,622,542 cases (+2,135)

67,640 hospitalized (+31)

64 counties (+0)

5,065,213 people tested (+3,107)

19,739,734 test encounters (+36,307)

13,124 deaths among cases (+22)

13,848 deaths due to COVID-19 (+15)

9,619 outbreaks (+6)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 236 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.64%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,570,106 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,110,085 have been fully vaccinated.

9 a.m. | Colorado's COVID-19 status as we start the week

Colorado reported a total of 6,964 cases of the novel coronavirus for the week ending Aug. 19. The state positivity was 7.02%

