Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 15-Aug. 21, 2022

More than 1,613,400 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 67,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Friday, Aug. 19

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,620,407 cases (+1,091)

67,609 hospitalized (+410)

64 counties (+0)

5,062,106 people tested (+1,286)

19,703,427 test encounters (+13,975)

13,102 deaths among cases (+5)

13,833 deaths due to COVID-19 (+12)

9,613 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 236 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 7.02%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Friday, 4,568,712 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,108,455 have been fully vaccinated.

For the week ending Aug. 19, Colorado reported a total of 6,964 cases of the novel coronavirus.

1:38 p.m. | Denver COVID-19 status update

Transmission of the novel coronavirus continues to go down in Denver as the wave from the omicron BA.5 subvariant appears to be subsiding across much of the state.

As of Friday, Denver reported a one-week incidence rate of 107 cases per 100,000 people. The actual number of cases is much higher, however, since testing for the virus has been shuttered and many people who do get sick aren't reporting their results to the their public health department or are not testing at all.

The city's one-week positivity rate as of Aug. 1 is 7.36%, still higher than the 5% recommended by health experts to curb transmission, which suggests the virus is still finding susceptible people to infect, even if they're recovered from a previous infection.

As of Aug. 14, the city was reporting 27 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Thursday, Aug. 18

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,619,316 cases (+1,291)

67,199 hospitalized (+19)

64 counties (+0)

5,060,820 people tested (+1,219)

19,689,452 test encounters (+14,724)

13,097 deaths among cases (+4)

13,821 deaths due to COVID-19 (+8)

9,613 outbreaks (+17)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 236 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 7.48%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Thursday, 4,567,794 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,107,567 have been fully vaccinated.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,618,205 cases (+1,174)

67,180 hospitalized (+38)

64 counties (+0)

5,059,601 people tested (+1,440)

19,674,728 test encounters (+17,287)

13,093 deaths among cases (+3)

13,813 deaths due to COVID-19 (+21)

9,604 outbreaks (+18)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 236 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 7.61%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday, 4,566,931 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,106,559 have been fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,616,851 cases (+830)

67,142 hospitalized (+39)

64 counties (+0)

5,058,161 people tested (+954)

19,657,441 test encounters (+6,525)

13,090 deaths among cases (+2)

13,792 deaths due to COVID-19 (+4)

9,586 outbreaks (+3)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 243 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 25 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 7.63%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday, 4,565,349 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,103,350 have been fully vaccinated.

Monday, Aug. 15

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's data includes numbers from the weekend as well as Monday.

1,616,021 cases (+2,578)

67,103 hospitalized (+15)

64 counties (+0)

5,057,207 people tested (+3,168)

19,650,916 test encounters (+37,369)

13,088 deaths among cases (+10)

13,788 deaths due to COVID-19 (+14)

9,583 outbreaks (+15)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 243 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 25 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 7.82%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,564,558 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,102,567 have been fully vaccinated.

2:11 p.m. | CDPHE to update vaccine breakthrough data dashboard

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says it will update it's vaccine breakthrough data dashboard today that will update definitions based on CDC guidance, add children ages five through 11 to vaccine breakthrough data, enhance the state’s demographic data, and shift to a hospitalization-based display to focus on measures of severe illness. State health officials say it is making these changes to increase the accuracy of vaccine breakthrough data in Colorado.

The updates to the vaccine breakthrough data dashboard include four changes. CDPHE will:

Exclude partially vaccinated cases to align with CDC best practices . Currently, people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but have not completed their entire recommended vaccine series, are included in the “unvaccinated” data. Because the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine begins to provide some early protection, including partially vaccinated people in the “unvaccinated” category causes the rate of illness among unvaccinated people to appear lower than it is.

. Currently, people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but have not completed their entire recommended vaccine series, are included in the “unvaccinated” data. Because the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine begins to provide some early protection, including partially vaccinated people in the “unvaccinated” category causes the rate of illness among unvaccinated people to appear lower than it is. Include children between the ages of five and 11 in future analysis. Children in this age group have been eligible for COVID-19 vaccines long enough to contribute to data on vaccine breakthrough.

Children in this age group have been eligible for COVID-19 vaccines long enough to contribute to data on vaccine breakthrough. Use the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) to update race and/or ethnicity data when it is otherwise unavailable. CDPHE routinely matches case data to CIIS data for the purpose of assessing breakthrough infection. Going forward, CDPHE will also use the race and ethnicity data present in CIIS when it is otherwise not available. This information will increase the proportion of cases with race and/or ethnicity data by approximately 30%, leading to more accurate vaccine breakthrough rates.

CDPHE routinely matches case data to CIIS data for the purpose of assessing breakthrough infection. Going forward, CDPHE will also use the race and ethnicity data present in CIIS when it is otherwise not available. This information will increase the proportion of cases with race and/or ethnicity data by approximately 30%, leading to more accurate vaccine breakthrough rates. Update the demographics section to display hospitalization data rather than case data. CDPHE is changing this metric to be in line with other illnesses as part of the state’s transition to the next phase of the public health response to COVID-19, focusing on measures of severe illness such as hospitalizations. These measures best capture the potential strain COVID-19 could place on Colorado’s health care system and align with CDPHE’s data on other illnesses.

