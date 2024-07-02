Watch Now
Colorado sees summer COVID bump as new FLiRT variants keep virus from settling into seasonal pattern

Concentrations of the virus are increasing in three-quarters of the state’s wastewater systems
The primary variant seen in cases across the country is still KP.3, a member of the FLiRT variant group that has dominated cases for the past several months. (Scripps News Tampa)
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jul 02, 2024

DENVER — Colorado, along with much of the country, is experiencing a summer bump in COVID-19 infections, showing the virus has yet to fall into a seasonal pattern.

Four years ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, scientists expected the virus would be well on its way to settling into a seasonal pattern by now, said Talia Quandelacy, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health.

Now, they’re less sure whether COVID-19 will eventually do that, or if it can keep churning out new variants fast enough to remain active year-round, she said.

Colorado’s most recent weekly wastewater data showed concentrations of the virus increasing in three-quarters of the 55 utilities statewide that supplied information. The state’s wastewater data doesn’t indicate how widespread a virus is, but it can show whether that particular infection is becoming more or less common.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

