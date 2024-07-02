Colorado sees summer COVID bump as new FLiRT variants keep virus from settling into seasonal pattern

DENVER — Colorado, along with much of the country, is experiencing a summer bump in COVID-19 infections, showing the virus has yet to fall into a seasonal pattern.

Four years ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, scientists expected the virus would be well on its way to settling into a seasonal pattern by now, said Talia Quandelacy, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health.

Now, they’re less sure whether COVID-19 will eventually do that, or if it can keep churning out new variants fast enough to remain active year-round, she said.

Colorado’s most recent weekly wastewater data showed concentrations of the virus increasing in three-quarters of the 55 utilities statewide that supplied information. The state’s wastewater data doesn’t indicate how widespread a virus is, but it can show whether that particular infection is becoming more or less common.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

COVID cases on the rise in 39 states, marking the start of an anticipated summer surge