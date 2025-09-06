Colorado changes rules to temporarily allow pharmacists to give COVID-19 shots without prescriptions

DENVER — It's been a week of changes and confusion for Coloradans wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA limited access to the shot to older Americans and at-risk populations.

"When they said that we were going to have to get a prescription, I started making phone calls and figuring out what we were going to do," said Lucas Sauer, a concerned resident.

Despite being at high-risk for COVID-19, the last week has been confusing and nerve-wracking for him and his family.

"Asking somebody that has a high-deductible health care plan to go to their doctor for just a prescription for a vaccine, that incurs so much cost for that family. Also, when's the last time you called your doctor and got in the same day?" asked Michael Scruggs, the owner and pharmacist at Front Range Pharmacy.

He said his staff has been fielding calls and questions from concerned patients over the past several days about the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the virus continue to circulate following a rise in cases earlier this summer.

"We're here at this counter checking out your normal meds, and then having an extra five-minute conversation around vaccines, because everybody needs to know," said Scruggs.

Denver7

Some patients told Denver7 Friday they were even deciding to travel out-of-state so they could get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We were planning, actually next weekend, to head up to Cheyenne (Wyoming) to go get our shots," Sauer said.

Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday directed the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to issue a public health order, declaring that anyone who wanted to get a COVID-19 vaccine could get one without a prescription starting Friday.



Read the public health order from the CDPHE regarding the updated COVID-19 vaccine here or in the embed below:

"That's very helpful, but it didn't adjust our Practice Act. [It] didn't adjust the way that pharmacists function," said Scruggs.

Scruggs also sits on the Colorado State Board of Pharmacy. The Board held an emergency meeting Friday morning to change their rules so their practices are aligned with the state's order.

"I can use all the guidelines I have at my fingertips to make very evidence-based decisions and vaccinate your family with confidence. So basically, everything changed," said Scruggs. "Now, instead of pharmacies worried about trying to cover their liability with a prescription, you can walk into a Walgreens, a Front Range Pharmacy, a King Soopers and go get that vaccine," said Scruggs.

Right now, the rule change is only temporary. A stakeholder meeting is expected in October, with a vote to make it a permanent rule change anticipated in November.

Check out the temporary regulations from the Colorado Board of of Pharmacy here.