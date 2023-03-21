Denver woman has trailer, most possessions stolen as she prepares for Missouri move

DENVER — A woman in Denver is desperate to get her belongings back after a trailer containing almost everything she owns was stolen from right outside her home in Denver Monday morning.

Ashlee Bebak is moving to Missouri for a new job this week, and spent the entire weekend packing up her house and loading items into her dad’s 25-foot trailer.

“Moving is awful to begin with, Who wants to move?” Bebak said. “And then to have this happen on top of it? I leave [Tuesday] and I start a new job on Thursday. I mean, who would have thought this would happen?”

Inside the trailer was home gym equipment, furniture, jewelry, clothing, kitchen items, artwork and family photos, Bebak said. She has begun compiling a list of the items as they occur to her, and estimates the rough value at $75,000 to $100,000. The greater losses to her, however, are the priceless items like pictures and items from her kids’ childhoods.

“All I can say, I guess, at the end of the day, it is just stuff,” Bebak said. “But it’s meaningful stuff, and I can’t replace half of that trailer with money.”

A neighbor’s doorbell and surveillance cameras recorded the theft Monday morning.

Neighbor's camera shows thief stealing trailer full of woman's belongings

Footage shows a black or dark-colored GMC truck drive up to the trailer, shortly after Bebak’s father drove his truck away to run some quick errands. The video then shows a man get out of the truck to circle the trailer. The truck then backs up to be hitched to the trailer.

“These people are bold and brazen, and I just can’t even believe it,” Bebak said. “I mean, you feel safe in a neighborhood, and then this happens.”

Bebak and her father are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to her trailer. If you know anything, you should contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

“If you know this person, please—it’s my whole life, it’s literally my entire life in this trailer. And yes, I can go out and purchase a new bed and wardrobe and couch, but there’s so many things in tere that I’ll never be able to replace,” Bebak said. “I feel completely violated. It’s just awful.”

