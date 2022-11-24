Contact Denver7 helps woman resolve issue with Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Tina Sampers thinks the world of her mother-in-law, Patti Sampers. So when she learned that Patti was being charged for damages to a rental car by an Enterprise Rent-A-Car, she jumped in to help.

Tina said Patti returned the car in good condition when she dropped it off for Enterprise to pick up. However, the store later contacted her saying she would be charged for damages and would have to pay her $500 deductible to her insurance company to cover repairs.

After complaining to the manager, Tina elevated the issue to the corporate office, but that didn’t work either. So that’s when she reached out to Contact Denver7.

After Contact Denver7 reached out to Enterprise’s corporate office. Tina and Patti got a call the same day saying the problem was quickly resolved and Patti would not have to pay for any damages.

“I have no doubt that it was your contact to them that made this happen so quickly, and we can’t thank you enough for it,” Tina said. “I mean, it was just so amazing.”

Tina said what made her spring into action was her love for her mother-in-law. She also felt Patti, 80, didn’t deserve to have to deal with this considering everything she’s been through, including cancer and kidney dialysis.

“She’s amazing and has more integrity than most of us would ever dream about having,” Tina said. “And that’s the thing that makes me so angry is that they were questioning her integrity.”

Denver7 followed up with Enterprise’s corporate office, which confirmed that Patti would be not charged and provided statement that read, “We want our customer’s experience to be the best it can be. Within 24 hours of learning of our customer’s concern, we were in touch with the customer and began a rigorous investigation process. We ultimately worked with the customer to resolve this claim, and she will be receiving written notification in the near future.”

