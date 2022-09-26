Colorado diversity and inclusion consulting company says they weren't paid for their work

DENVER – CAPE Inclusion, a Colorado startup that helps organizations measure internal diversity and inclusion, said they are out thousands of dollars after a company called, Colorado Inclusive Economy, did not pay for some of their services.

“I have years of experience, pretty much 30 years of experience in this space,” CAPE Inclusion Co-Founder Jason Thompson said. “We were approached by the Colorado inclusive economy to help them do some of their diversity work.”

According to the company's website, Colorado Inclusive Economy has a goal of making Colorado's economy the most inclusive in the U.S.

Jason Thompson and his son, Justus Thompson, CAPE Inclusion's co-founder and CEO said after meeting with Colorado Inclusive Economy’s executive board for about a year, they presented a tailored plan to the company.

“We sat down with their attorney... for literally an hour and a half, where they went line by line through the entire agreement. They signed the agreement, and then within a week basically wanted out and didn't want to pay,” Jason Thompson said.

Jason said when he realized they would not be paid for their services, CAPE Inclusion stopped their work.

“They wanted a meeting with us, where they then could dictate which of those expenses they think they should have to pay. I mean, that was completely demeaning and insulting,” Thompson said.

According to Justus Thompson, CAPE Inclusion had already completed work for the company.

“I think it's fair to say we spent a considerable amount of our time. We put our blood, sweat and tears trying to make this work. I don't have the words for how that feels. It feels like it never ends. Like, once again, we're arming Black pain to inflict more Black pain,” Justus Thompson said. “To be ripped off for a community that it is espousing, to create an inclusive economy for us, but leaving us behind is painful.”

Due to the obligations of their contract, Colorado Inclusive and Economy and CAPE Inclusion must meet with a mediator.

However, Jason Thompson said CAPE Inclusion is a small company made up of two employees and the legal expenses are becoming expensive.

“We picked a mediator, we have to pay a fee for a mediator. And then within 24 hours of the actual meeting, they don't show up and cancel. So now we have to pay a cancellation fee for the mediation. Then they want a different kind of mediation, which we agree to. But for us all the time, we're paying legal fees to do this. And it seems like they're just using the system to grind us into the dirt, instead of doing the right thing by us,” Jason Thompson said.

In response to the allegations, Colorado Inclusive Economy issued the following statement to Denver7:

Colorado Inclusive Economy is a statewide movement of business, government and nonprofit leaders committed to ensuring that Colorado has a diverse, equitable, and inclusive economy. Our commitment to equity is ingrained in everything we do from our support of business and nonprofit leaders and diverse candidates to our events and programs. This commitment extends to our partnerships with the many contractors who support our mission.



CAPE Inclusion is a contractor whom Colorado Inclusive Economy has worked productively with for nearly two years under a contract separate from the one in dispute. The decision to terminate the second agreement was made several days after it was executed and was due solely to Colorado Inclusive Economy’s financial capabilities to fulfill this contract. No work product was provided after this contract was signed.



After several months of good faith efforts by both parties to first revise the contract, and then, after that was unsuccessful, to resolve the dispute, and at the direction of the contract itself, the matter was submitted to a mediator for confidential resolution per the contract stipulations signed by both entities. Throughout this entire working relationship with CAPE Inclusion, Colorado Inclusive Economy has acted in good faith and in accordance with our legal and contractual rights, and our organizational values. We do not agree with CAPE Inclusion’s allegations and stand firmly behind our decision and actions. Colorado Inclusive Economy looks forward to resolution of this dispute. In the meantime, we will continue to be an unwavering partner in building a Colorado economy that works for all Coloradans. Colorado Inclusive Economy

