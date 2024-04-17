Denver7 to air special broadcast marking 25 years since Columbine, sharing the beauty that came from tragedy

This Friday, Denver7 will air a 30-minute, commercial-free special presentation marking 25 years since the tragedy at Columbine High School.

Thirteen souls were taken too soon and countless lives changed forever. There is heartache and sorrow that time will never heal.

Over the last several months, however, Denver7 has had lengthy conversations with the families and those at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999. In many of those conversations, we were asked to focus on the hope that came from Columbine, rather than that one dark day.

Denver7’s special, called “The Beauty That Came From Columbine,” will be a collection of those stories – some you may have never heard before – about the light that comes from darkness. You’ll hear inspirational stories from the response to the tragedy 25 years ago, about the spirit of service that has developed throughout the Columbine community in the years since, the effort to preserve the victims’ legacy and more.

Jessica Porter will anchor the broadcast.

The broadcast will air Friday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday, April 20 at 9:30 a.m. on Denver7. It will also air at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday on Local3, and be available on-demand on Denver7+ for your favorite streaming device.