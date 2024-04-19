Columbine survivor Sean Graves shares his story 25 years after school shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — As we approach the 25-year mark since Columbine, some of the survivors are still dealing with issues related to loss, trauma, and guilt.

Thirteen were killed at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, 24 others injured – 21 of those were wounded by gunfire.

Sean Graves was a freshman at Columbine at the time. He was shot multiple times by one of the gunmen while walking outside the school with his friends Lance Kirklin and Danny Rohrbough during a break after lunch and before an afternoon test.

“Dan didn’t want to go with us,” Graves said. “And I actually really wanted him to come with me because well, he was a funny kid. I was stressing out about this test, and I knew he’d get me laughing. So, I convinced him to go with us.”

And for 20 years, Graves blamed himself for something he had no control over.

Denver7 Columbine survivor Sean Graves describes wounds he received on April 20, 1999.

“It was that memory I repressed because I blame myself for getting Dan, you know – I essentially asked him to walk to his death. And that ah – yeah, that’s, that weighed on me.”

As Graves describes it, the shooting started shortly after the trio exited the school and made their way toward the senior parking lot.

“Dan’s off to my right and Lance is to the left and I’m kind of bringing up the rear in the middle,” Graves said. “And that’s when I saw two figures standing there – one with a black coat and the other with a white t-shirt on, and what caught my attention was them dropping a large black duffle bag at their feet. And I kind of stopped and we’re looking at it.

Denver7 A 15-year-old Sean Graves leaves the hospital in July 1999.

Graves says they watched as the two gunmen loaded a magazine, Sean and his friends thought it was just paintballs.

“At this point we still believe this to be something called senior annihilation,” Graves said. “It was a senior prank game.”

The shooters began firing at another group of students.

“And we’re like, ‘Okay – is it a modified paint-ball gun and they’re using caps?’ It sounds kind of realistic – so we convinced ourselves once again that what we’re looking at is not real.”

Then the gunfire was directed toward Graves and his friends.

Columbine: 25 Years Later Columbine Memorial: How you can help these much-needed updates come to life Jeff Anastasio

“Dan got hit,” Graves said. “I’m looking back because I’m still confused on where the paint is, you know. I’m not seeing any paint hitting anything. No splatter, nothing," said Graves. "And I’m looking back and as I’m looking back, I was grazed in the neck. Had I not been – it probably would have been the center of my throat.”

In the chaos of the next few seconds, Graves eventually ran back toward the school.

He was halfway inside the door when he was struck again.

“Entered the side of my backpack, a 9 mill did,” said Graves. “And kind of went in cattywampus or sideways into my spine, hit my T12. I started praying a lot, both that help would be coming and that I would walk again.”

In the days and weeks that followed, the Columbine tragedy would grip the nation and the world.

DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/ASSOCIATED PRESS Columbine High School shooting victim Sean Graves, center, cuts the ribbon to welcome reporters and photographers into his parents' home that has been modified to be accessible to wheelchairs early Thursday, Aug. 26, 1999, in the southwest Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Close to 45 trade organizations have spent the past two months to prepare the house for Graves, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot during the shooting spree at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

And although the road to recovery was long and grueling, Graves made it his mission to beat the odds.

“A lot of them were just like, well – if you do walk it’s going to be confined to a walker or you’re going to be using walking leg braces like Forrest Gump did in the movie there,” Graves said. “And I wasn’t satisfied with those responses and so I kept pushing and I made it my goal.”

He attended physical therapy nearly every afternoon at Craig Hospital for three years.

“I was there busting my butt, learning how to navigate life – relearning how to walk,” Graves said. “Quite literally, I had to learn to crawl again before I could walk again.”

And when Sean Graves graduated from Columbine in 2002, he brought the house down – by walking across the stage to receive his diploma.

Denver7 The 13 victims of the Columbine High School tragedy.

Graves is now helping others who are recently disabled or injured.

“As far as their life of recovery and learning to navigate life now without the use of their legs,” said Graves. “I give them hope.”

Hope in an ongoing journey of forgiveness and love.

“We choose to go with the path of love, at least I have. And that’s how I’ve always looked at it,” Graves said. “I’m living life; making the best out of every situation that’s handed to me.”