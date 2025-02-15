Colorado state trooper struck while responding to crash on Interstate 70

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a Colorado State Patrol vehicle on westbound Interstate 70 Saturday morning

A CSP trooper was inside her vehicle, blocking traffic for a previous crash at mile post 105 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs, around 9:05 a.m. when her vehicle was struck from behind, leaving it with major damage.

Colorado State Patrol

Neither the trooper nor the driver of the vehicle who struck her patrol car were injured, CSP said.

The interstate was closed until the original crash could be relocated off the roadway. I-70 reopened around 10:11 a.m., according to CSP.

CSP reminded drivers to be aware of their surroundings during winter weather.

"With weather forecasts predicting ongoing winter conditions, motorists are being reminded to slow their speeds and keep extra space in between vehicles to ensure a safe stopping distance. In addition, drivers need to put distractions away and focus on their primary task of driving," CSP said in a news release.