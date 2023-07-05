Woman reported missing in Teller County, last seen near Divide

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. – A woman is missing in Teller County and authorities need your help to find her.

Jeannie Rhoades, 59, was reported missing on July 4 after she was last seen near Anemone Lane in Tranquil Acres near Divide, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Rhoades is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She has curly blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 687-9652.