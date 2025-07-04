Visitor surge by the thousands as Green Mountain Falls art experience goes viral

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. — A typically small arts festival in Green Mountain Falls, northwest of Colorado Springs, is turning into a big deal thanks to a massive outdoor art installation.

“When you're here and you're watching the movement of it and the wind and the colors, it does kind of take your breath away of just going, 'wow!'” said Green Box Art Festival visitor Amanda Abeyta.

The installation, called "Off the Beaten Path" is the creation of southern Colorado artist Patrick Shem.

It is suspended over the lake in the center of the town.

“It is 6,000-square feet. It's made up of 35,700 pieces of kite fabric and rope. And it's in perpetual motion,” said Green Box Arts Festival executive director Scott Levy.

Every year the Green Box Arts festival brings in temporary art installations.

This one is creating momentum for the festival because a lot of people are posting about it on social media after experiencing it in person.

“We have certainly noticed that people are coming up by the hundreds, if not thousands, on a daily basis to check it out and sharing this work on social media," said Levy. "I think Green Box this summer has finally gone viral."

There are multiple other art pieces to see, along with performances and art classes happening at the festival.

