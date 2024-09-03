University of Colorado Colorado Springs dorm shooting suspect back in court Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man accused of shooting and killing two people in his University of Colorado Colorado Springs dorm is back in court Tuesday. Prosecutors will present more evidence in the case. Then, the judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to move forward to trial.

Tuesday's court appearance comes after a two-part competency evaluation. The judge ruled there that the accused shooter is competent to stand trial. Nicholas Jordan is accused of killing two people in his UCCS dorm in February.

Arrest papers said the suspect allegedly threatened to kill one of the victims in a previous argument over taking out the trash.

One of the victim’s friends said he hopes justice will be served.

"I’m sure that will be served on behalf of Sam and Celie Montgomery’s families but you know at the end of the day he took two lives away from the Colorado Springs community families," the friend said.

Tuesday, Jordan will have a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse.