Three people indicted for allegedly staging hate crime hoax ahead of 2023 Colorado Springs mayoral run-off

DENVER — Three people were indicted on federal charges after they allegedly staged a hate crime hoax leading up to the 2023 Colorado Springs mayoral run-off election, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday.

Derrick Bernard, Jr., 35, Ashely Blackcloud, 40, and Deanna West, 38, were each charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and using fire to intimidate, according to our sister station, KOAA News5, in Colorado Springs.

The indictment stems from the 2023 Colorado Springs mayoral run-off election between Yemi Mobolade, who is Black, and Wayne Williams, who is white. Mobolade would go on to win the election.

Mobolade and Williams were not named in the indictment or the announcement. Instead, Mobolade was identified as Candidate 1 while Williams was identified as Candidate 2.

Bernard, Blackcloud and West were affiliated with a group called Family Flavors the Slide, which "marketed itself as a minority-owned independent broadcasting and multi-media organization,” according to News5.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO), after the initial election but before the run-off, Bernard sent a message to Blackcloud and West that he was "mobilizing my squad in defense. Black ops style big brother." He also referenced a desire to prevent "the klan" from gaining political control of Colorado Springs, according to the USAO.

In the early hours of April 23, 2023, the three allegedly staged a burning cross in front of a campaign sign for Mobolade, which had been defaced with a racial slur. The three then allegedly spread false information about the event to several news and civic organizations. News5 was one of the news organizations that obtained video of the burning.

According to News5's Alasyn Zimmerman, the indictment states Bernard at one point messaged Mobolade on social media saying he was “mobilizing his squadron.”

“I know it’s crunch time sir but look . . . I spoke with some of my friends in other places and theirs [sic] a plot amidst . . . I’m mobilizing my squadron in defense and for the final push. Black ops style big brother. The klan cannot be allowed to run this city again.”

Zimmerman reports that the indictment does not say whether Mobolade responded to the message or if Family Flavors the Slide was affiliated with his campaign.

Blackcloud made her initial appearance in federal court in Denver on Tuesday. Bernard is in state custody and will appear in federal court after he is transferred to federal custody. The USAO said investigators are searching for West, who is considered a fugitive.

News5 reached out to Mobolade's office for a comment and was told the mayor was out of town.