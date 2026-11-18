COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews working on the restoration of the United States Air Force Academy Chapel continued to make strides in reopening the iconic landmark for cadets and the general public by announcing the complete installation of the chapel’s stained glass.

The chapel’s construction crew set the final piece in place Friday, returning all 24,192 dalle de verre glass blocks to the Chapel, according to officials at the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center.

top-stories.mp4

The same company that created the original glass more than 60 years ago removed all 2,240 cassettes and rehabilitated every piece, the release stated. Of about 2000 cracked blocks, all but one were repaired. The one block was laser scanned, 3D printed to create a new mold and recast, so 100% of the original stained glass returns to the Chapel, officials said.

Since January, the team has reinstalled the stained glass section by section. Guided by the original numbers marked on each cassette, every piece went back to its exact place, maintaining the integrity of the original design, officials said.

With the last piece in, water testing is complete on the east and west walls, and the AFIMSC-led restoration now moves inside to trim, framing and plaster, they added.

The chapel attracts 800,000 visits a year, the academy said, including 500,000 by tourists and another 300,000 by people attending services, weddings and funerals.

Jonathan Suni/U.S. Air Force photo / Jonathan U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- (U.S. Air Force photo/Jonathan Suni)

The design incorporates many traditional elements of a church, including a simple nave in the main-floor chapel with a central aisle that divides rows of pews. It also uses some traditional church materials such as stained glass and stone.

The chapel has been closed since 2019 and is targeted to reopen in 2028.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.