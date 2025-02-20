Several dogs test positive for strep zoo at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is only accepting emergency dog intakes for the next week after several dogs at its Colorado Springs location tested positive for strep zoo.

According to the HSPPR, streptococcus zooepidemicus, also known as strep zoo, is a type of bacteria that can affect dogs. Symptoms typically include coughing, nasal discharge, vomiting, labored breathing and coughing blood.

The shelter said several dogs have tested positive for the bacteria. The infection was caught early, according to HSPPR, and there have been no fatal cases.

HSPPR said the bacteria is spread through direct contact between dogs and contaminated objects, like shoes and bowls. It can be treated with antibiotics.

Due to the presence of the bacteria, HSPPR is only accepting emergency dog intakes until Feb. 27. Emergency intakes include urgent medical cases or cases involving public safety.

The shelter is being deep cleaned, and all dogs at HSPPR are receiving prophylactic antibiotics. The Colorado Springs Wellness Clinic will also be closed for dog appointments for two weeks, according to HSPPR.

The shelter said owner surrender euthanasia services will continue.

HSPPR said adoptions are still open. All adopted dogs will receive preventative treatment before leaving.

In the meantime, HSPPR is asking for donations to offset the "significant" cost of antibiotics. Donations can be made through this link.

If you find a stray, do not bring it to HSPPR. Instead, check for a microchip at a vet or the shelter's admissions entrance, but be sure to call ahead. The shelter is also asking people to house the stray and file a report on its website to reduce intake.