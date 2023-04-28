Psychologist who conducted Letecia Stauch's competency evaluation: She 'was sane at the time of the crime'

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The murder trial of Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman accused of murdering her stepson in 2020, continued Friday with mental health professionals testifying on the sanity evaluations that have been conducted on Letecia over the course of this case.

But the trial was briefly delayed Friday by Judge Gregory Werner because Letecia was apparently feeling sick.

“If it feels like you’re going to throw up or something like that, you need to let your attorneys know,” Judge Werner told Letecia and the defense team before calling up the first witness to the stand, Dr. Loandra Torres, a forensic psychologist who conducted a competency and sanity evaluation on Letecia.

“At this part of the evaluation, what we’re trying to do is get out the defendant’s story, their perception of everything that happened to them, what they were thinking or feeling, and what actions they took. This is important of evaluations of insanity,” said Dr. Torres in opening remarks.

The courtroom played a part of the forensic interview between Letecia and Torres which was more than an hour long.

During that interview, a forensic psychologist interviewing Letecia asked her to talk about the events that transpired the day of Gannon Stauch's disappearance.

“Where do you want me to start at?” asked Letecia, to which the forensic psychologist replied, “Where do you think it begins?”

In the interview, Letecia described an accidental shooting involving someone who was wearing a cape, who she later learned was Gannon. Letecia is then heard saying, “I would never purposely hurt Gannon… I never knew once that it was Gannon.”

She said the noise woke Laina, Gannon’s younger sister. Letecia mentioned Laina telling her Gannon's body was not moving, and said that "she helped me carry Gannon’s body to the car.”

The stepmother would later say she didn't event know it was Gannon "until I moved the cover.”

She said Gannon was barely talking but was still alive, and added she was in "complete and utter shock" and began throwing up.

Letecia said during the interview that when she “woke back up,” she heard a howling noise.

“That must have been when Gannon took his last breath,” she said.

Letecia said Laina was asking what was going on, and also said Laina and Harley Hunt, Letecia's daughter, had an expression like they had just seen a ghost. The woman said she couldn’t believe what just happened.

“I never would have purposely hurt Gannon,” Letecia told the psychologist conducting the interview. “To know that he was speaking to me and Laina as we were trying to take him up the stairwell…. I started going into different personalities of, 'What’s going on?... We have to find him,'” Letecia was heard saying in the interview.

The stepmother said her mind was in "protective mode" because she thought someone was in the house and trying to hurt them. Claiming to be experiencing an episode of dissociative identity disorder (DID), which is characterized by the presence of two or more distinct personality identities as a way to cope with traumatic memories, Letecia said one of her personalities, named 'Maria,' thought the person trying to hurt them was her stepdad.

“I gain absolutely nothing out of hurting a child,” Letecia told a psychologist during her insanity evaluation. “They painted me as this monster."

Letecia said she believed she was not okay and was going crazy. She also said she had never been through hallucinations, but she believes she was in a psychosis and was going to wake up eventually.

Letecia, at one point, believed she could bring Gannon back from the dead, according to the interview played in court Friday.

“I told my mom I completely lost it… They told me, ‘You had lost it, you can’t bring somebody back from the dead... You are crazy, and you need to go to a hospital," Letecia can be heard saying to the psychologist.

When Dr. Torres returned to the stand, prosecutors asked about Letecia reviewing Gannon’s autopsy, to which she replied that Letecia "had obsessed over it.

“There were concerns about Mrs. Stauch’s credibility,” Torres said during the testimony.

During the forensic interview, Letecia said Gannon wasn’t killed on the afternoon of January 27. Instead, she said Gannon was killed after midnight that night, which was the 28.

Dr. Torres talked about Letecia’s comments of seeing someone in the home who was wearing a cape, and her personality 'Maria' shooting at them.

"It seems as though that’s what she’s trying to imply, because she talks about going into 'protection mode.' Oftentimes she references 'Maria' as the protector," said Dr. Torres, who testified that Letecia claimed she switched personalities when the crime was committed.

Dr. Torres said that if Letecia had DID, she would have had a lack of understanding, awareness, and memory of that point in time, and would have expected her to report more loss of memory and not the small details.

The forensic psychologist also said she reviewed the interview with Laina, Gannon’s younger sister, who did not mention being present or helping carry a body upstairs. The girl's testimony contradicts a remark made by Letecia during one of the mental health evaluations, in which said the experience "was very traumatic for her (Laina) too."

During the forensic interview, Letecia also alluded to how she wanted to take Gannon’s body from one place to another, so someone could bring him back to life.

Dr. Torres testified saying when Letecia reviewed Gannon’s autopsy, the stepmother said there were no stab wounds on Gannon’s body as indicated by the report. Instead, there were burns on his skin.

During a forensic interview from June 29, 2022, Letecia doubled down on having DID, saying 'Maria' moved Gannon's body to the car to try to go to the hospital.

“When I’m in Maria mode, I have power, unbelievable power, special powers you could say,” Letecia told the forensic psychologist at the time, according to a recording of the interview.

In the interview, Letecia also said 'Maria' can speak Spanish and Russian. When asked how Maria knows these languages, Letecia said she didn't know.

In previous testimony, Letecia told witnesses that she has had psychiatric in-patient treatment in Canada. The prosecution said her passport is in evidence right, and there's no indication that the stepmother was ever in that country.

Dr. Torres said typically, people with DID experience problems with their functioning and do need some sort of psychiatric treatment. She said it’s not something that can be controlled and people tend to be ashamed to talk about their experience.

The forensic psychologist said many people with DID also tend to withhold information or don’t want people to know they have an illness.

“One of the most striking components to me is she doesn’t seem to be disturbed by having all of these personalities… that’s meaningful to me,” said Dr. Torres, who said she wasn’t convinced that Letecia had dissociative identity disorder.

The forensic psychologist also said Letecia's symptoms of her claiming she had dissociative identity disorder “seemed to increase over the course of the two years, from the time of the offense, to the first time we saw her, and to the time she was seen by Dr. Lewis in November 2022.”

Dr. Torres said her team would eventually diagnose Letecia as having some traits of borderline personality disorder — a mental illness that severely impacts a person's ability to manage their emotions — as well as narcissism during their sanity evaluation on the suspect.

She told the court Friday there wasn’t sufficient information to say with confidence that Letecia had DID at the time of the alleged offense.

“There is no particular mental illness that is impacting Mrs. Stauch’s ability to know what is right or what is wrong," Dr. Torres said in testimony.

The prosecution then asked Dr. Torres what her final opinion was in regards to Letecia's sanity.

“Mrs. Stauch was sane at the time of the crime,” Dr. Torres told prosecutors.

During cross-examination, Josh Tolini, one of Letecia’s lawyers, asked Dr. Torres about implicit bias at the state hospital.

Dr. Torres countered those claims, arguing she didn't think there was an implicit bias "in the way that you’re describing it here.”

Letecia’s attorneys on Friday also said they’re calling their two witnesses to testify on Monday. Therefore, jurors could reach a verdict in the trial sometime next week.

