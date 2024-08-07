Vendor shot, seriously injured at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A vendor was seriously injured following a shooting at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said officers were called out for reports of a shooting at the mall around 1:25 p.m. The department said it was not an active shooter situation.

🚨Happening Now🚨



CSPD is responding a shooting call for service at the Citadel Mall. At this time, one adult male has been transported with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.



The mall was on a brief lockdown but has since been secured. This not an active shooter. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 7, 2024

According to Colorado Springs PD, the shooting happened after a mall vendor's phone was stolen. The vendor chased the suspect into the basement of the mall and a "struggle" ensued.

During the fight, the suspect took a gun from the vendor and shot him, according to police. The vendor was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The mall was placed on a brief lockdown, according to police. Investigators are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department at 719-444-7000.