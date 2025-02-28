Nearly 100 cadets identified in investigation into honor code violations, U.S. Air Force Academy says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursday said it identified nearly 100 cadets during an investigation into potential violations of its honor code.

Academy officials said the cadets admitted to either cheating or tolerating cheating during a weekly knowledge test.

The cadets who admitted to cheating received "punitive sanctions and rehabilitation actions," according to the academy.

“The Honor Code is foundational to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the character necessary of warrior leaders,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, in a statement. “Everyone at our Academy must live and enforce the Honor Code.”

The U.S. Air Force Academy said its investigation is ongoing, and any other cadets who are identified will be held accountable.

Officials said the information gathered during the investigation will be used to "make changes that strengthen enforcement and commitment to the Honor Code."