Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for man last seen in Colorado Springs on Labor Day

Missing Indigenous Person Alert
Posted at 5:59 PM, Sep 12, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man who was last seen in Colorado Springs on Labor Day.

Brandon Velasquez, 35, was last seen on September 4 near Goose Gossage Park in Colorado Springs.

Velasquez is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is affiliated with the Apache Tribe.

He was last seen wearing a white and black bandana, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Velasquez is believed to be experiencing homelessness and requires medication, according to CBI.

Anyone with information on Velasquez's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

