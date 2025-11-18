Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 16-year-old Indigenous girl has gone missing in Colorado Springs, and authorities are asking for your help to find her.

Destiny Timberlake, 16, was last seen late Sunday night near Talbott STEAM Innovation School on Harvard Street in Colorado Springs. Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials said is it not known where the girl went and where she may be going.

Destiny was described as measuring 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and a butterfly tattoo on her left forearm. The girl is affiliated with the Choctaw Nation.

If seen, call 911 or the El Paso Conty Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555.

