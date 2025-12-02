Missing Indigenous Alert issued for 9-month-old baby in Colorado Springs; infant last seen with mom, CBI says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado Springs need your help to find a 9-month-old baby girl who has gone missing.

Nayeli Ruthann Lacour Lujan was last seen with her 15-year-old mother, Janiyah Alexsia Lacour, on Nov. 25 at around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Webb Drive and Jet Wing Drive in Colorado Springs, a few blocks south of Wildflower Park, according to a Missing Indigenous Person alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Nayeli has black hair and brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs between 25 and 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white baby sleeper with a pinkish white blanket.

Her mom, Janiyah, has brown hair and eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, black sweats, and white Crocs.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.