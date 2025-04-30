Watch Now
Missing Alert issued for Indigenous woman last known to be in the Colorado Springs area

Genelli Pretty Bear may be traveling to Ohio, Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Indigenous woman last known to be in the Colorado Springs area has been reported missing and law enforcement officials said Wednesday they are concerned for her safety.

Genelli Pretty Bear, 68, was last heard from on April 14 at around noon. A Missing Indigenous Person Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) states she may be traveling to Ohio.

“Genelli is known to dress modestly, but it is unknown what she was last seen wearing,” the alert states.

Bear has brown hair and eyes, is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

