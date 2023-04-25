Jurors listen to the sanity evaluations from a mental health professional who interviewed Letecia Stauch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The murder trial of Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman accused of murdering her stepson in 2020, continued Tuesday with the long-awaited sanity evaluations from mental health professionals.

Two witnesses were named as the experts in the evaluation of Stauch's sanity and jurors heard some of that testimony in court.

Testimony began Tuesday with FBI Special Agent Kevin Hoyland, who is assigned to the Cellular Analysis Survey Team. He analyzed data on four cell phones including Letecia Stauch’s two phones, Gannon Stauch’s phone, and the phone belonging to Harley Hunt, Letecia's daughter.

Hoyland showed and described his analysis of all four cell devices on January 26 (the day before Gannon’s disappearance) and January 27 (the day of Gannon’s disappearance), and the day after. This also included data from the Life360 Tracking App as well as Letecia's vehicle.

The analysis corroborates what’s already been testified including:



Letecia and Gannon going to Garden of the Gods on January 26

Letecia and Gannon going to Petco on January 27, with Letecia's device being left at home

Harley Hunt being at work

Phone calls/text messages to/from Letecia's device on the evening of January 27 including calls to 911

Letecia going to the airport to pick up Al the morning of January 28

A stop at Starbucks around 1:30 in the afternoon for an interview with the Sheriff’s Office

Hoyland then laid out other key details in the case based off data from both Gannon's phone as well as Letecia's. The image below shows some of the information revealed by Hoyland in the courtroom as written by KOAA reporter Ashley Portillo.

The next witness called to the stand was Dr. Christine Mohr. She’s the first mental health professional to testify in the Letecia Stauch murder trial.

In March 2020, Dr. Mohr was the Mental Health Director at the El Paso County Jail. On March 5, 2020, she did an assessment of Letecia Stauch.

Dr. Mohr said she remembered Letecia being calm and polite throughout their conversations. She said that given the nature of the crime and Letecia not having any criminal history, jail can be traumatic and scary, and she wanted to make sure Letecia was safe and stable.

Dr. Mohr said Letecia told her about being diagnosed with anxiety and having general symptoms, and that Letecia denied having any disorders, in-patient or out-patient treatment and also denied any past suicide attempts.

Dr. Mohr said she placed Letecia on suicide watch because of the alleged crime and her first time being in jail, and Letecia didn’t agree with that.

When asked if she noticed Letecia having any mental health issues, Dr. Mohr said she did not notice “anything overt” at the time.

She also said Letecia was anxious and nervous, which seemed consistent with Letecia saying she was experiencing anxiety at the time of the stepmother's assessment.

At the time of his disappearance, law enforcement began a search for Gannon based on information provided by the stepmother who claimed he had gone to a friend’s house and had not returned.

Following several weeks of law enforcement and community-led searches for the missing boy, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Letecia Stauch in early March on charges of murder, child abuse, and crime of violence before his body was recovered.

Throughout all efforts to locate Gannon, investigators were already focused on Letecia Stauch based on her statements to law enforcement and evidence found at the family home and within her car.

During an initial interview with detectives, Letecia Stauch claimed a Hispanic male had raped her and kidnapped Gannon. According to court documents, she refused to undergo a medical examination to find evidence of a sexual assault and refused to provide any further description of an attacker. She later provided many different versions of events, which investigators detailed in the arrest affidavit.

Investigators believe Gannon was shot, stabbed, and beaten in his basement bedroom by the stepmother on January 27, 2020. A forensic search of the family home found blood stains were found on the boy’s mattress, carpet, baseboards, and electrical socket by his bed.

'My little boy is not coming home': Parents react to news of stepmother's arrest on murder charge

Gannon Stauch's stepmother charged with first-degree murder

Police say Gannon’s body was loaded into Stauch’s Volkswagen Tiguan to hide his body before she parked the car at the Colorado Springs Airport where she rented another vehicle and picked up his father after he traveled for military service.

One of the areas searched by law enforcement was a stretch of Highway 105 in Douglas County where investigators recovered a piece of bloody wood. The arrest affidavit states investigators believe Gannon’s body was originally dumped at this location using her Volkswagen, but she later returned to the area in another vehicle.

Gannon’s remains were eventually found on March 17, 2020, inside a suitcase dumped under a bridge near Pace, Florida. Investigators believe the stepmother dumped the body during a trip to South Carolina.