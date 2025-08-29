Indigenous Colorado Springs teen reported missing, was last seen near East La Salle Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Indigenous Colorado Springs teen has gone missing, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help to find her.

Leah Black, 16, was last seen around 1:20 p.m. in area of East La Salle Street near the intersection with Eagle View Drive in Colorado Springs.

Leah is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was brown hair and green eyes, according to the alert.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and investigators believe she may be possibly headed to Palmer Park in Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information about Leah's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Leah previously disappeared on July 7, and an alert was issued for her on July 7. She was found safe, and the alert was deactivated on July 29.