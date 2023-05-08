Four killed in small plane crash in Teller County over the weekend identified by county coroner

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. – The four people killed in a small plane crash in Teller County over the weekend have been identified by the county’s coroner.

Bruce Claremont, Laurie Aves, and Roger and Katherine Duncan – all from Florence – were identified Monday by the Teller County coroner as the four victims killed after a single-engine Cessna T-41B took off from Fremont County Airport in Cañon City before crashing shortly after around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office located the wreckage in the southern part of the county Sunday.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 8, 8am

The plane was flying to Centennial Airport in the Denver metro area, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It crashed in rough terrain off Phantom Canon Road near the Fremont County line, killing all four people on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.