'Everything's spying on you': Ethical hacker discusses tradeoffs of car tracking technology

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Las Vegas law enforcement praised the information Tesla quickly provided about the Cybertruck filled with firework-style mortars outside of the Trump Hotel on New Years Day.

The suspected driver of the Cybertruck, 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, was killed in the blast.

Tesla mapped out the route taken from Denver to Las Vegas using data collected from the Cybertruck as it stopped at charging stations.

“The police [press conference] came out Friday, and they seemed to corroborate a lot of things that are in the privacy policy for Tesla, as far as what they're able to track and not track," Rodney Gullatte Jr., a certified ethical hacker who sits on the board of the National Cybersecurity Center, said. “If you end up going to a Supercharger station in your Tesla, that information gets sent to Tesla. If you go to any other kind of charging station, that information does not get sent diagnostically to Tesla. And that diagnostic information doesn't have your information on it, but it does have your vehicle's information on it, so that does get tracked.”

Gullatte explained that the privacy policy for Tesla allows the manufacturer to track certain aspects of each vehicle. When drivers use autopilot, unless Tesla receives "the data as a result of a safety event (a vehicle collision or airbag deployment), camera recordings remain anonymous and are not linked" to the vehicle.

Tesla's privacy policy continues to state that information collected can be shared with other organizations as required by law.

A 2023 study from Mozilla, the company that created Firefox, found 84% of car manufacturers share data. 56% of vehicle manufacturers said they will share personal customer information with the government or law enforcement, upon request, without a court order. 76% said they sell it.

Kia's privacy policy directly states that its cars can collect information about a person's "sex life or sexual orientation."

“Once they started putting GPS in the vehicles, you know, that's when we started seeing that shift towards trackable vehicles," Gullatte said. "If you have a phone on, you get tracked. The vehicles are coming along a little after the phones, but definitely a lot of information those vehicles are tracking.”

Gullatte said there's an exchange of privacy for convenience and safety that comes along with advances in technology. For instance, Tesla transmits information about the location of a vehicle following a car crash.

On the flip side, Gullatte said there are concerns that come with information being collected at such a speed.

“Your information is worth a lot of money, and people are engaging in this technology future of ours very passively. You have to be active participant in this world that we're in now," Gullatte said. “Everybody's after your data. Hackers are after your data. The criminal ones are after your company data. They're after your personal data. If you're using social media, you know you're giving it data right now, and it knows you better than you know yourself for the purpose of being able to sell you something as soon as you see it. But what's the cost, right?”

Gullatte said lawmakers must work to hold companies accountable for the data they collect. He said, while it is difficult to create change in such an arena on the federal level, he hopes to see Colorado legislators work to protect their constituent's privacy.

“What I would say to consumers is read your contracts before you sign them. Read those terms and agreements, read those privacy policies. Because if you ask the people what those privacy policies say, they may lie to you," Gullatte said. “These companies are looking out for themselves, not for you. So you have to look out for yourself. It's your responsibility.”

According to Gullatte, the danger with personal information being so accessible is theft.

"The dangers are things that we see right now, people being radicalized by what they see on social media, because this information is being taken and put back in your face in a modified way to help change how you feel about things. These programs are learning you, but if they can learn you, then they can manipulate you in a way that you don't even know what's happening," Gullatte said. “Everything's spying on you... Don't be on the menu. You know, be smart.”

Gullatte recommended downloading an app called Aura that aims to protect personal information from certain companies.