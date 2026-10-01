El Paso County Sheriff's Office will discontinue use of Flock Safety cameras

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal announced that the sheriff's office will discontinue the use of Flock Safety cameras in the county, effective immediately.

In a news release Wednesday, the sheriff's office said it will request that Flock Safety retrieve its equipment after sending a non-renewal notice to the company.

Flock Safety has come under recent scrutiny across the country over concerns of data-sharing practices and what sort of data Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRS) are tracking.

Watch more on Flock's response to bipartisan scrutiny about their technology in the video below:

Flock adds new accountability controls amid scrutiny over alleged police misuse

“Our responsibility is to protect our community, foster public trust, and serve the people,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “After careful consideration, I believe discontinuing our use of Flock cameras is the right decision for El Paso County and our citizens.”

The sheriff's office says this will not affect its commitment to public safety, but it recognizes concerns about the Flock Safety program amid expected legislative changes across the state.

The Scripps News Group is reaching out to Flock Safety for more information.

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