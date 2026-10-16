Deborah Nicholls, accused of killing her 3 children in house fire in 2003, denied bond

A Colorado Springs woman accused of burning down her home with three her children inside in 2003 will not be allowed to bond out of jail.

A judge ruled Friday shortly after noon that Deborah Nicholls will remain in jail while her case is retried.

Watch below: Colorado Springs mother's conviction overturned, DA's Office appealing order

Colorado Springs mother's conviction overturned, DA's Office appealing order

Her conviction was overturned earlier this year for murder in the death of her three kids after a judge found evidence in her 2008 trial was not disclosed.

Nicholls has maintained her innocence since the case began. The district attorney’s office has appealed the decision to overturn her conviction.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.