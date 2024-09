PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A child was killed after a semi-truck crashed into the kid outside Pueblo along Highway 50 Monday morning, Colorado State Patrol confirmed.

A witness told Colorado State Patrol that a 10-year-old was hit, but the age of the child has not been confirmed by state patrol at this time.

The wreck happened outside of Baxter and was first reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday. A left lane along both sides of the highway closed while crews worked in the area.