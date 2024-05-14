Colorado Springs veteran settles for $2.1 million in 2022 police brutality lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs veteran experiencing homelessness and living out of his car at the time of a violent encounter with police in late 2022 that left him injured has settled with the city for $2.1 million, according to his attorney.

Dalvin Gadson was driving a vehicle at approximately 15 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone in the early hours of Oct. 9, 2022, when an officer stopped him after noticing the car had no visible license plate, a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department stated at the time.

Officers would conduct a DUI investigation after an odor of cannabis was noticed coming from the vehicle that quickly escalated after Gadson refused to leave the vehicle so officers could conduct a sobriety test.

A probable cause statement in the case also described Gadson kicking officers as they tried to apprehend him.

Body camera video of the arrest would later show an officer slapping the then-29-year-old man in the head and an officer telling other officers that the suspect had been “hit in the head quite a bit,” grinning as he explained to the others what had happened moments prior.

"It turned into the worst nightmare I could ever imagine," Gadson told Denver7 in December of that year.

Harry Daniels, the man’s attorney, called for a statewide criminal investigation into the officers’ actions that never materialized. However, a lawsuit was filed in the case not long after.

On Tuesday, members of Colorado Springs City Council voted 7-1 to settle his lawsuit, granting the victim $2.1 million in damages. His attorney applauded the decision, calling the settlement “a warning to all those who think their badges entitle them to brutalize the men and women they’ve sworn to protect and serve.”

“Let’s be clear. This is an important day for Dalvin Gadson and for all the people of Colorado Springs. But that doesn’t mean the fight is done,” Daniels said in a statement Tuesday. “We will continue working with the Department of Justice in their investigation and we will not stop until justice is done.”

