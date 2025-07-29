Colorado Springs residents face federal charges in connection with 15-year-old's overdose death

DENVER — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado on Monday announced federal charges against two Colorado Springs residents in connection with the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl.

Eugene Edwards, 57, and Destiny Benjamin, 30, were each charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death.

First responders were called to a Colorado Springs home on June 7 for a report of an unresponsive girl. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The USAO said investigators at the scene found nine blue pills with the markings "M" and "30" wrapped in a receipt that was later linked to Edwards.

During a search of the girl's phone, investigators learned that the teen arranged to meet Edwards the night before her death to buy pills.

The two planned to meet at an elementary school in Colorado Springs. Surveillance cameras and license plate readers reportedly captured Edwards' car at and near the school.

About an hour after the meeting, the girl was caught on camera "smoking what appeared to be fentanyl" outside her home, according to the USAO. She died shortly after.

Edwards has multiple prior felony convictions for drug offenses, robbery, and burglary. The USAO said Edwards was arrested on June 13 after investigators found suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine in his vehicle, including 10 suspected fentanyl pills wrapped in a receipt.

Edwards reportedly told investigators that he got the 10 fentanyl pills from a woman, later identified as Destiny Benjamin. According to the USAO, cell phone records and text messages between Edwards and Benjamin "outline an unlawful relationship based on the exchange of money for drugs," including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Edwards told investigators that Benjamin was his "only current source of supply for fentanyl pills," according to the USAO.

Benjamin was also arrested on June 13. The USAO said authorities seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun at the time of her arrest.

Benjamin reportedly told investigators that she provided illegal narcotics to Edwards.

Edwards and Benjamin made their initial appearances in federal court in Denver on Monday. If convicted, they face 20 years to life in prison, a fine of no more than $1,000,000, and no less than three years of supervised release.