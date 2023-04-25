Colorado Springs police searching for missing, endangered teen who was last seen Saturday

Editor's note: In a tweet, Colorado Springs PD said Elizabeth uses he/him pronouns. A previous version of this story used she/her pronouns.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered teen.

Elizabeth "River" Cathleen Mae Banoczi, 16, was reported missing on Saturday by family, according to police. He was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 5600 block of Astoria Way.

Elizabeth is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds with short, light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket, unknown color pants and gray snow boots.

Community Notification: Missing Endangered Juvenile



CSPD is searching for 16-year-old Elizabeth “River” Cathleen Mae Banoczi. Elizabeth was reported missing on 4/22/2023 by family. She was last seen at 1100 am, at home on the 5600 block of Astoria Way in Colorado Springs CO. pic.twitter.com/0cbmOIkajL — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 25, 2023

CSPD says Elizabeth is at high-risk and needs daily medication.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth's whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.