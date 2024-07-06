Colorado Springs police searching for missing, at-risk woman last seen on Fourth of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk woman who was last seen on the Fourth of July.

Erica Irene Ray, 30, was last seen just before midnight Thursday in the 2500 block of East San Rafael Street.

Ray is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 155 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. CSPD did not share what she was last seen wearing.

Community Notification: Missing at-risk adult

CSPD said Ray has developmental delays. She could become physically aggressive and could pose a risk to herself or others, according to the department.

Anyone with information on Ray's whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.