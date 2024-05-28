Colorado Springs police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Ja'mier Green, 12, was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of East Platte Avenue and East Boulder Street. He was last seen heading west towards Union Boulevard, according to CSPD.

CSPD is seeking community assistance locating 12-year-old Ja’mier Green, who was last seen today (Monday, May 27) at about 4 PM in the area of East Platte Ave. and East Boulder Street. Ja’mier was seen heading west towards Union Blvd. pic.twitter.com/k67PXR4p5I — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 28, 2024

Ja'mier is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 240 to 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy, long-sleeved thermal shirt with a red symbol, black track pants with a gray line down the side and all-black New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information about Ja'mier's whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.