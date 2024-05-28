Watch Now
NewsColorado Springs Area

Actions

Colorado Springs police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen Monday afternoon

missing Ja'mier Green.jpg
Colorado Springs Police Department
missing Ja'mier Green.jpg
Posted at 9:32 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 23:32:14-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Ja'mier Green, 12, was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of East Platte Avenue and East Boulder Street. He was last seen heading west towards Union Boulevard, according to CSPD.

Ja'mier is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 240 to 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy, long-sleeved thermal shirt with a red symbol, black track pants with a gray line down the side and all-black New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information about Ja'mier's whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News