Watch Now
NewsColorado Springs Area

Actions

Colorado Springs police responding to reports of active shooter on east side of city

Reported active shooter 6300 Block of Barnes Rd
KOAA
Reported active shooter 6300 Block of Barnes Rd
Posted at 10:37 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 00:37:54-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to reports of an active shooter on the east side of the city.

The incident was reported near the Alpine Vista Apartment Complex in the 6300 block of Barnes Road.

CSPD urged those in the area to shelter in place.

Denver7's sister station, News5, in Colorado Springs has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know