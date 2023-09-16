Colorado Springs police responding to reports of active shooter on east side of city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to reports of an active shooter on the east side of the city.

The incident was reported near the Alpine Vista Apartment Complex in the 6300 block of Barnes Road.

CSPD urged those in the area to shelter in place.

CSPD will issue an all clear notice when appropriate. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 16, 2023

Denver7's sister station, News5, in Colorado Springs has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.