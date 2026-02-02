Colorado Springs officer and suspect wounded in shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department was shot and wounded along with a suspect during a call for service on Monday afternoon.

The officer and suspect were both transported to area hospitals following the shooting.

A department spokesperson described the officer’s injuries as serious, but non-life-threatening. The suspect’s condition is not known.

Police said the shooting occurred around 1:38 p.m. as officers, responding to a call about a suspicious person, arrived on the scene near E. Bijou Street and Balfour Avenue in east Colorado Springs.

Once on scene, police said, “An officer-involved shooting did occur.”

No other details are known at this time.