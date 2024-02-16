Watch Now
Colorado Springs neighborhood under shelter-in-place due to barricaded suspect

Posted at 7:28 PM, Feb 15, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of a Colorado Springs neighborhood is under a shelter-in-place due to a barricaded suspect, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers are at a home in the 4800 block of Harvest Court.

Police say a shelter-in-place order has been issued for the immediate area. Those nearby should stay inside until notified by authorities. Others are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported as of the publication of this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

