Colorado Springs elects first Black mayor. Meet Yemi Mobolade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs on Tuesday elected its first Black mayor.

Yemi Mobolade declared victory in the city's runoff election after his opponent, Wayne Williams, conceded following the release of the first round of counted ballots. Unofficial results as of 9:40 p.m. showed Mobolade leading the way with 57.47% of the vote.

Mobolade came ahead of all 12 candidates in the April 4 election, receiving 30% of the vote, followed by Williams with 20%.

Who is Yemi Mobolade?

Mobalade prides himself as a community leader, small business owner and, now, the future of Colorado Springs.

At the beginning of his campaign, Mobolade told Denver7's sister-station News5 that crime was the city's largest challenge. In a statement, he said he would improve public safety by addressing staffing shortages, improving response times and increasing training for officers.

From 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%, higher than "peer cities" and surpassing the national average. Property and hate crimes also increased. Our community's safety is among the most essential functions of our city government, and as a parent to three young children, I will work to protect and keep our neighborhoods safe — not just for my family, but for all Colorado Springs families. My administration will strengthen public safety by addressing staffing shortages, improving incident response times, ensuring officers have the best training to fight crime, bolstering partnerships with local homeless providers, and addressing the frequent users of the 911 system. I will rebuild trust and mobilize partnerships to reduce crime and humanize the badge.

Yemi Mobolade

“There is a lot of pressure right now for our police officers,” Mobolade said in an interview with KOAA. “The weight of the badge is heavy.”

Colorado Springs Mayoral Candidate Yemi Moblade

Mobolade also spoke of the need to address the city's housing crisis during his campaign. He said he plans to partner with several organizations and nonprofits to explore innovative solutions, including 3D-printed houses. He also said he would invest in programs that would address the city's unhoused population "with compassion."

During his campaign, the now Colorado Springs mayor-elect said he plans to repurpose the city's community development division and create a "chief housing officer" in order to advance affordable and attainable housing projects.