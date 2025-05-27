Colorado Springs crews working to rescue climber from Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to rescue a climber at Garden of the Gods.

In a post on X at 9:21 p.m. Monday, the department said the climber was found roughly 75 feet up on the rocks without climbing gear or protection.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of #highanglerescue #PIOonscene In the Garden of the Gods Park. One male was found approx. 75 feet up on the rocks without climbing gear or protection. Engine 5, Engine 13, and Heavy Rescue worked for the last hour to set up a rope system to… pic.twitter.com/lkPc7cqkn3 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 27, 2025

The climber, who was only identified as a male, is not injured.

CSFD said crews have spent the last hour setting up a rope system to safely bring the male down. In the post, the department shared a photo of one of the rescuers.

Colorado Springs Fire Department Pictured: A rescuer working to reach a climber at Garden of the Gods

This is a developing story.