Colorado Springs crews working to rescue climber from Garden of the Gods

Garden of the Gods rescue 5-26-25
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to rescue a climber at Garden of the Gods.

In a post on X at 9:21 p.m. Monday, the department said the climber was found roughly 75 feet up on the rocks without climbing gear or protection.

The climber, who was only identified as a male, is not injured.

CSFD said crews have spent the last hour setting up a rope system to safely bring the male down. In the post, the department shared a photo of one of the rescuers.

Pictured: A rescuer working to reach a climber at Garden of the Gods

This is a developing story.

