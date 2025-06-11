Some Colorado Springs business owners say there are fewer issues after city expands sit-lie ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some business owners on South Nevada Avenue near interstate 25 in Colorado Springs said they are happy to see some improvements after the city expanded its sit-lie ordinance in January.

The ordinance allows police to issue tickets to those who sit or lie down in a public right of away in designated parts of the city.

The new boundaries include areas south of I-25 and East of South Nevada Avenue.

"The alley behind this store was probably one of the biggest for drug use and homeless camps," Mountain Wookies Owner Jon Myer said.

Myer said he had to deal with those problems for years while running the store.

"You have to have law enforcement intervene," Myer said.

Since the Colorado Springs City Council passed the ordinance on Jan. 28, he said his interaction with people experiencing homelessness has been reduced.

"I don't think it's down to zero, but definitely fewer incidents of that happening in this neighborhood," Myer said.

The restaurant Happy Eats Pasta across the street sees the difference, too.

"We've seen more police presence throughout the neighborhood. There's been less volume of homeless people walking around interrupting the business," Happy Eats Pasta said Owner Darby Hapgood said.

A Springs Rescue Mission spokesperson said the number of people seeking services have been steady with a slight decline.

In response to the city ordinance, the Springs Rescue Mission released the following statement:

"At Springs Rescue Mission, we don’t want any individual in this community to be alone and isolated — whether that’s on a trail, in a park or on a sidewalk. SRM works closely with local governments to ensure our homeless neighbors have access to the resources and support they need. We hope these efforts by the City of Colorado Springs direct individuals toward the robust network of care that is available, and that it encourages them to seek services and begin rebuilding their lives with help from organizations like Springs Rescue Mission." Springs Rescue Mission Spokesperson

Denver7's sister station in Colorado Springs contacted the city's police department about the latest number of citations that were given to violators since the law passed. The department was not able to provide those numbers by the deadline.

"It's one last thing to worry about. We can actually focus on our customers," Hapgood said.