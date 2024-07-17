Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to host adult-only summer series starting in late July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is set to begin hosting an adult-only (21+) summer event series starting on July 25 from 6- 9:30 p.m.

The "Tails, Tunes, and Tastes" series will allow guests to view animal exhibits, grab a drink and food, listen to live music and enjoy viewing the sunset from 6,714 feet.

Executive Chef John Kuespert from the zoo's in-house catering team, Taste, will provide the guests with small plates of unique food options.

The small plates menu will include:



Chicken and waffles

Shrimp Rangoon

Vegetarian pesto flatbread

Beef sliders

Vegan buffalo cauliflower

Pork posole croquette

Tuna poke

Peach cobbler fritter

Black forest tart

Each ticket purchased for the event will include access to unlimited small plates. Also included with the ticket are two drinks, and access to a cash bar.

Guests will get to hear live music from six different local acts and can visit most exhibit areas to check out some of the animals.

Capacity for the event will be limited, so those who attend will have the opportunity to experience the zoo in a more personal manner.

All tickets purchased will also see 75 cents of their value donated to CMZoo's Quarters for Conservation program which has helped raise more than $5 million for front-line conservation efforts around the world since 2008.

Tails, Tunes, and Tastes will occur on these dates:



July 25 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

August 29 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

September 26 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Live performances will be made by:

Ava Grace

Chad Traxler

George Whitesell

Grapefruit Moon

John Spengler and Frenemies

Shandra Moore

Tickets are available to be purchased on the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo website.