Colorado Springs Area

CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for woman last seen in Colorado Springs area nearly one week ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a woman who was last seen in the Colorado Springs area nearly one week ago.

Jessica Kawanabe, 41, was last seen around 6:31 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the Colorado Springs area. Further details about her last known location were not provided.

Kawanabe is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. CBI said it is unclear as to what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about Kawanabe's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

