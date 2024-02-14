CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 13-year-old last seen near school bus pickup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen near her school bus pickup in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

Lois Tohannie, 13, was last seen near the school bus pickup at Heather Cress Park in Colorado Springs around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. CBI said she did not return home after school.

Tohannie is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has red streaks in her hair and on the ends.

Tohannie is affiliated with the Navajo and Ho-Chunk Tribes.

Anyone with information on Tohannie's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.