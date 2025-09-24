CBI issues alert for missing Indigenous teen last seen in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Indigenous teen who was last seen in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Enfinity Therese Rodriguez, 14, was last seen walking in the 2800 block of South Circle Drive in Colorado Springs around 2:45 p.m.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Enfinity is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her right nostril is pierced, according to CBI. It is unclear what she was last seen wearing.

The agency said there are "mental health concerns" and to approach Enfinity with caution.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.