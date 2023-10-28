CBI issues alert for missing Colorado Springs man with cognitive impairment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Developmental Disabilities Alert for a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen nine days ago.

Kahlid Gill, 24, was last seen walking between the 1700 and 1800 block of South 8th Street in Colorado Springs around 5:30 p.m. on October 18.

Gill is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and blue flannel shirt with jeans, baseball cap and backpack.

According to CBI, Gill has cognitive impairments that affect his judgement. He also does not have access to his medications.

Anyone with information about Gill's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.