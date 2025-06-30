Beezler, the oldest Asiatic black bear in human care in the country, euthanized at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Beezler, the old Asiatic black bear in human care in the country, was euthanized Sunday morning at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. She was 32 years old.

Beezler came to the zoo in 1994 with her sister, Honey, who passed away in 2022.

In a post on social media, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) described Beezler as "a celebrated member of the community for decades, and she was especially inspirational to many in their golden years."

“She was the oldest Asiatic black bear in human care in the country, but it seems like she only turned ‘old’ really recently,” Jessi Palmer, Rocky Mountain Wild animal keeper, said in a statement. “She was still so mentally sharp, observant and engaged. It’s like we knew she was old, but she didn’t believe it. I think many people who are aging related to her and were inspired by her. She just kept going.”

The median life expectancy for Asiatic black bears in human care is 29 years, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Beezler continued to surprise her care team, even in her 30s.

“We were delivering an enrichment item via zip line into her outdoor area, and it got stuck just above the structure,” Kelsey Walker, Rocky Mountain Wild senior animal keeper, recalled. “Before we could shake it loose, Beezler was scaling a diagonal tree trunk and balancing on her back legs to reach it. That was typical Beezler – defying the odds and making you rethink everything you thought you knew.”

Before she was euthanized, zoo staff planned a Last Best Day for Beezler, which included goodbyes from her zoo family, a signed card, and her favorite treats of cookies, whipped cream, muffins and meatballs.

“It may sound strange, but we work hard and have hours of discussions to make sure we’re giving each animal its Last Best Day,” Bob Chastain, president and CEO at CMZoo, said in a statement. “We wanted to make sure Beezler was healthy enough to pass peacefully. That meant a few things for us. She needed to eat something so we could keep her medicated, and we needed her to be comfortable and peaceful while the process took place. The team was able to achieve that peaceful passing for Beezler, and that’s comforting to all of us. She’ll be deeply missed.”

The zoo concluded its post by remembering Beezler as "a giant presence at CMZoo and around the world."